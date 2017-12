Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Steps Aside After Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Celebrity chef Mario Batali has stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant company after allegations of sexual misconduct. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Amanda Kludt, Editor-in-Chief of the online publication Eater, which broke the story.

