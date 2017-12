FCC Says It Will Vote On Net Neutrality Despite Millions Of Fake Public Comments Millions of public comments in advance of the FCC's vote on net neutrality turn out to have been faked. Some used phony names, others came from Russian email addresses. The FCC says it will go ahead with its vote this week nonetheless.

FCC Says It Will Vote On Net Neutrality Despite Millions Of Fake Public Comments

Audio will be available later today. Millions of public comments in advance of the FCC's vote on net neutrality turn out to have been faked. Some used phony names, others came from Russian email addresses. The FCC says it will go ahead with its vote this week nonetheless.