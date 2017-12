The Challenges Of Regulating Autonomous Weapons Autonomous weapons, capable of operating independent of human control, are being developed by several countries around the world. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Paul Scharre of the Center for a New American Security about this new military technology and the challenges of regulating it.

The Challenges Of Regulating Autonomous Weapons National Security The Challenges Of Regulating Autonomous Weapons The Challenges Of Regulating Autonomous Weapons Audio will be available later today. Autonomous weapons, capable of operating independent of human control, are being developed by several countries around the world. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Paul Scharre of the Center for a New American Security about this new military technology and the challenges of regulating it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor