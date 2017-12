Pentagon Officials Say Transgender People Can Enlist In Military Next Year Pentagon officials say starting on Jan. 1, 2018, transgender people can enlist in the U.S. military. President Trump has opposed allowing transgender people to serve, but the Pentagon decision comes as courts are ruling against efforts to bar transgender enlistment.

