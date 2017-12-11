Civil Rights Reporters, Simeon Saunders Booker, Jr. And Roy Reed, Die At 99 And 87 Simeon Saunders Booker, Jr., risked his life to cover the civil rights movement in the 1950s and '60s for Jet and Ebony magazines. He was the first black reporter hired by The Washington Post. Roy Reed covered the movement for The New York Times and was tear-gassed covering the Bloody Sunday marchers. Booker, 99, and Reed, 87, died on Sunday.