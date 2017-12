Christopher Plummer Nominated For Golden Globe After Replacing Kevin Spacey The 75th Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday. Among the nominees is actor Christopher Plummer, for his role replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World, after Spacey faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 75th Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday. Among the nominees is actor Christopher Plummer, for his role replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World, after Spacey faced allegations of sexual misconduct.