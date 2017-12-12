Matt Bellassai on Viral Fame, Internet Culture, and Why 'Everything Is Awful' Professional pessimist Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) launched a comedy career doing viral videos for Buzzfeed. Now he's got a new book and performs live across the country. He and Sam talk about the book, Everything Is Awful, and about how his video series became a hit, being an awkward kid, how he came out in college, embracing his sexuality as a part of his identity, and when the Internet used to be better. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.