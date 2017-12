Decorating Injuries Show That Hanging The Holly Isn't Always Jolly Reckless decorating is a thing, and a serious one at that. At least 240 people a day go to the emergency room after falling off ladders, getting cut, or getting burned when trying to put up holiday cheer. Two years ago, super decorator Kurt Farmer of Alexandria, Va., was one of them.

Decorating Injuries Show That Hanging The Holly Isn't Always Jolly National Decorating Injuries Show That Hanging The Holly Isn't Always Jolly Decorating Injuries Show That Hanging The Holly Isn't Always Jolly Audio will be available later today. Reckless decorating is a thing, and a serious one at that. At least 240 people a day go to the emergency room after falling off ladders, getting cut, or getting burned when trying to put up holiday cheer. Two years ago, super decorator Kurt Farmer of Alexandria, Va., was one of them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor