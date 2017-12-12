Tillerson Says He Would Meet With North Koreans, Even Without Denuclearization Talks
Tillerson Says He Would Meet With North Koreans, Even Without Denuclearization Talks
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. would negotiate with North Korea without demanding that the country first agree to nuclear disarmament. This marks a significant change in a approach for Tillerson, who has spent much of this year working on the pressure campaign to cut off financial resources for the North Korean nuclear program.