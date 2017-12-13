GOP Lawmakers Agree On Final Tax Package, Hatch Says

House and Senate GOP lawmakers have agreed on a final tax package, combining the House and Senate tax bills passed over the last month, according to Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available. The conference committee working on the tax legislation will hold what's expected to be its only public meeting Wednesday afternoon. This deal was worked out behind the scenes among Republican lawmakers over the last several days.

The conferees went to the White House mid-day to meet with President Trump, who was set to give an afternoon speech making what aides described as "his closing argument to the American people." According to senior administration officials who briefed reporters but would not go on the record, Trump will tell the stories of several American families and outline how he says the tax legislation will affect them.

GOP leaders are aiming to vote on the final bill early next week, to meet President Trump's deadline of passing a tax bill by Christmas. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Republicans to hold off on a tax vote until January, when Sen.-elect Doug Jones, D-Ala., will take office. Bringing up the final tax bill this month means GOP Sen. Luther Strange of Alabama will be able to cast a vote for it.

Reporting by NPR's Kelsey Snell and Tamara Keith.

This story will be updated.