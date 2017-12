President Of Alabama NAACP On Democrat Doug Jones' Win In Alabama's special U.S. Senate election, African-Americans made up as much as 30 percent of the electorate — with 96 percent of them voting for Democrat Doug Jones. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Benard Simelton, President of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, about the NAACP's get-out-the-vote campaign in the race.