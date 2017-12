African-American Voters Turned Out In Alabama's U.S. Senate Election African-American voters turned out in big numbers to help propel Democrat Doug Jones' upset victory in the Alabama U.S. Senate race. It was a surprising show of political muscle by a community that's been locked out of power in a Republican-dominated state.

