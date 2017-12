Chicago Neighborhoods Are Trying To Adapt The 'Village Movement' Structure In its 17 years, the "village movement" — that aims to let the elderly age in their homes — has taken root mostly in well-off, white communities. Activists are now trying to adapt it to poorer, minority communities, such as the Englewood neighborhood in south Chicago.

Chicago Neighborhoods Are Trying To Adapt The 'Village Movement' Structure On Aging Chicago Neighborhoods Are Trying To Adapt The 'Village Movement' Structure Chicago Neighborhoods Are Trying To Adapt The 'Village Movement' Structure Audio will be available later today. In its 17 years, the "village movement" — that aims to let the elderly age in their homes — has taken root mostly in well-off, white communities. Activists are now trying to adapt it to poorer, minority communities, such as the Englewood neighborhood in south Chicago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor