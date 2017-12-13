Accessibility links

Nancy French On Implications Of Alabama Election For Christian Conservatives Nancy French is a Southern, conservative Christian writer who has written about her experience as the victim of childhood sexual abuse, her break with the Republican Party over Donald Trump's presidential candidacy and about empathizing with Roy Moore's Moore's accusers. NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with French about Alabama's special election and its implications for Christian conservatives.
Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

