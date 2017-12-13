Nancy French On Implications Of Alabama Election For Christian Conservatives
Nancy French is a Southern, conservative Christian writer who has written about her experience as the victim of childhood sexual abuse, her break with the Republican Party over Donald Trump's presidential candidacy and about empathizing with Roy Moore's Moore's accusers. NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with French about Alabama's special election and its implications for Christian conservatives.