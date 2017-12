Palestinians Face Pressure To Assimilate In Jerusalem President Trump may have handed Israel a symbolic victory with his recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, but every day in East Jerusalem, Palestinians face pressures to assimilate. With hope for a two-state solution dwindling, more families are applying for Israeli passports, and more Palestinian children are attending schools that teach the official Israeli curriculum.

