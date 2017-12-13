How A Trial In A Federal Courthouse In Manhattan Is Riveting The Turkish Government NPR'S Robert Siegel speaks with New York Times reporter Ben Weiser about testimony by a Turkish-Iranian gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran. Star witnesses have testified that the scheme was broader, and possibly involved the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself.

How A Trial In A Federal Courthouse In Manhattan Is Riveting The Turkish Government