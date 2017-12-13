Are You Making A Big Announcement This Holiday Season? Tell Us About It

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Planning to make a significant announcement in front of your family over the holidays? Weekend Edition wants to know! It's for a holiday segment called, "I Have An Announcement."

Maybe you're getting married? Maybe you're ditching your day job to pursue stand-up comedy? Maybe you're getting married to a stand-up comic?

Whatever your announcement is, if it's a BIG one, let us know below! Tell us what it is, whether you're full of excitement (or fear) and how you're planing to break the momentous news. Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.