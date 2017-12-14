Five Years After Sandy Hook Tragedy, How Two Dads Turned Grief Into Action On the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre, two dads speak about how they turned their grief into action. Mark Barden lost his 6-year-old son, Daniel, at Sandy Hook. Greg Gibson lost his son, Galen, precisely 20 years before Sandy Hook at a school shooting in western Massachusetts. When the two dads met, they discovered not only that their sons died on the same calendar day, in the same horrible way, but that their boys also shared the same birthday.