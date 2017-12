A Look At The Man Who Started 21st Century Fox NPR's Robert Siegel talks to Vanda Krefft, author of The Man Who Made the Movies: The Meteoric Rise and Tragic Fall of William Fox about the origins of the studio, 21st Century Fox, that was sold today. Born in Hungary, Wilhelm Fuchs came to the U.S. where officials changed the family name to Fox. As a teenager, Fox was inspired to buy a peepshow theatre and got into the movie business.