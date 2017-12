Haitians Are Turning Plastic Waste Into Valuable Fabric Environmentalists haul illegal fishing nets in the ocean, while poor Haitians collect discarded plastic bottles of the streets of their country. All the waste is then turned into fabric and later into high end shoes and backpacks — a new trend in recycling.

