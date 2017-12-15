Accessibility links

Shabana Basij-Rasikh: Under The Taliban, How Can A Girl Attend School Undercover? When Shabana Basij-Rasikh was six, the Taliban forbade girls from getting an education. Rather than giving in to their threats, she dressed up as a boy and went to a secret school for girls in Kabul.
NPR logo

Shabana Basij-Rasikh: Under The Taliban, How Can A Girl Attend School Undercover?

Listen · 12:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/570813485/570974120" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Shabana Basij-Rasikh: Under The Taliban, How Can A Girl Attend School Undercover?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Shabana Basij-Rasikh: Under The Taliban, How Can A Girl Attend School Undercover?

Shabana Basij-Rasikh: Under The Taliban, How Can A Girl Attend School Undercover?

Listen · 12:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/570813485/570974120" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Going Undercover

About Shabana Basij-Rasikh's TED Talk

When Shabana Basij-Rasikh was six years old, the Taliban forbade girls from getting an education. Rather than giving in to their threats, she dressed up as a boy and went to a secret school for girls in Kabul.

About Shabana Basij-Rasikh

Shabana Basij-Rasikh was born and raised in Kabul, Afghanistan. She went to high school in the United States through the YES exchange program, and graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont. During college, she founded HELA, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Afghan women through education. After graduating, she returned to Afghanistan where she founded SOLA, a private boarding school for Afghan girls.

She is also a global ambassador for Girl Rising.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.