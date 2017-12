Morning News Brief Republicans in Congress are trying to muster the votes they need to pass a tax bill by Christmas. This would be a major legislative victory for the GOP, but they can only afford to loose two Republican votes in the Senate. And, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to the U.N. Security Council on Friday. The topic: North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

