Remembering What Makes The Holidays Special Newbery Medal-winning author Kwame Alexander joins NPR's Rachel Martin to discuss poetry about the holidays, and to ask listeners for their help writing a poem about the season.

Remembering What Makes The Holidays Special Remembering What Makes The Holidays Special Remembering What Makes The Holidays Special Audio will be available later today. Newbery Medal-winning author Kwame Alexander joins NPR's Rachel Martin to discuss poetry about the holidays, and to ask listeners for their help writing a poem about the season. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor