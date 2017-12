Facebook's Partnership With Fact-Checkers Gets Off To A Rocky Start A year ago, Facebook said it was bringing in fact-checkers from leading news organizations to combat fake news. It appears the fact-checkers have been left in the dark about the impact of their work.

Audio will be available later today.