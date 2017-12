Cow In Live Nativity Scene Makes A Break For It Maybe Stormy the cow had stage fright — just couldn't take the pressure — who knows — but she took off not once but twice. The second time she was found on the 4th floor of a parking garage.

Maybe Stormy the cow had stage fright — just couldn't take the pressure — who knows — but she took off not once but twice. The second time she was found on the 4th floor of a parking garage.