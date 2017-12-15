Accessibility links

Trump Judicial Nominee Stumbles Over Basic Legal Questions Federal court nominee Matthew Petersen was stumped on basic legal questions during confirmation hearing.
NPR logo Video Shows Trump Judicial Nominee Unable To Answer Basic Questions Of Law

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Video Shows Trump Judicial Nominee Unable To Answer Basic Questions Of Law

Enlarge this image

A video of Trump judicial nominee Matthew Petersen testifying on Capitol Hill went viral — for all the wrong reasons. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A video of Trump judicial nominee Matthew Petersen testifying on Capitol Hill went viral — for all the wrong reasons.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

A viral video making the rounds Friday has one of President Trump's judicial nominees in an uncomfortable spotlight.

Matthew Petersen has been nominated for a judgeship on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, one of the nation's most important federal courts. Petersen is now a member of the Federal Election Commission.

On His Way to Speak At FBI, Trump Slams The Bureau And Opens Door To Pardoning Flynn

Politics

About To Talk At FBI, Trump Slams The Agency, Opens Door To Pardoning Flynn

But his trouble began during Wednesday's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee when, among a panel of five nominees, he alone told Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., that he had never tried a case in court.

It was all downhill from there.

Kennedy zoomed in on Petersen.

"Have you ever tried a jury trial?" Kennedy asked.

"I have not," Petersen said.

"Civil?"

"No."

"Criminal?"

"No."

"State or federal court?"

"I have not."

Kennedy then got Petersen to admit that he had probably taken less than five depositions in his career.

He asked him if he knew what the "Daubert standard is," a rule about using expert testimony.

Petersen responded that he did not "have it readily at my disposal."

Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Support 'Zero Tolerance' On Sexual Harassment

Politics

Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Support 'Zero Tolerance' On Sexual Harassment

"Do you know what a motion in limine is?" queried the senator, referring to a common court motion to request testimony be excluded from a trial.

"My background is not in litigation," Petersen said. "I haven't had to do a deep dive."

On it went for five uncomfortable minutes, as Petersen was unable to provide answers to the questions Kennedy posed.

How The House Tax Overhaul Bill Could Hurt Affordable Housing

Business

How The House Tax Overhaul Bill Could Hurt Affordable Housing

Afterward, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., tweeted the video and simply said, "Hoo-boy."

Petersen does have a law degree from the University of Virginia. He was appointed to the FEC in 2008 by President George W. Bush and served alongside the current White House counsel, Donald McGahn.

Petersen's troubled hearing came after Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said two of the president's other judicial nominees would not be confirmed.

As NPR's Carrie Johnson has reported, Petersen is not the first Trump judicial nominee whose qualifications for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench have been questioned.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It