Weekly Wrap: "Tell It All." Bloomberg retail reporter Sarah Halzack (@sarahhalzack) and Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), writer and senior editor at The Atlantic, join Sam to talk about the week that was: Disney acquiring Fox, net neutrality, #MeToo, and the Alabama Senate race. Plus a call to a listener finishing up her first semester of college, a look at why the economy seems to be doing so well, and the best things that happened to our listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.