Where Does The #MeToo Movement Go From Here? NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with New York Magazine's Rebecca Traister and writer Ijeoma Oluo about the post-Weinstein era. The two women reflect on where this #MeToo movement goes from here, and the complexities surrounding how we should address the issue of sexual harassment in workplaces.

