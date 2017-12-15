DHS Wants To Build A Computer System To Help Determine Who Gets To Visit The U.S. Can a computer tell if you're going to be a productive member of society? Can it tell if you're a terrorist? The Department of Homeland Security is trying to answer these questions. The agency hopes to build a computer system to help determine who gets to visit or immigrate to the U.S., but that idea has some techies worried.

DHS Wants To Build A Computer System To Help Determine Who Gets To Visit The U.S. National Security DHS Wants To Build A Computer System To Help Determine Who Gets To Visit The U.S. DHS Wants To Build A Computer System To Help Determine Who Gets To Visit The U.S. Audio will be available later today. Can a computer tell if you're going to be a productive member of society? Can it tell if you're a terrorist? The Department of Homeland Security is trying to answer these questions. The agency hopes to build a computer system to help determine who gets to visit or immigrate to the U.S., but that idea has some techies worried. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor