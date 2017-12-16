Accessibility links

Fresh Air Weekend: Director Spike Lee; 'Godless' Creator Scott Frank Lee reprises his 1986 film She's Gotta Have It in a new 10-part Netflix series. Though Frank packed his Netflix miniseries with train robberies and shootouts, Godless isn't exactly a typical Western.
Fresh Air Weekend: Director Spike Lee; 'Godless' Creator Scott Frank

DeWanda Wise plays Nola, a self-described "sex-positive, polyamorous, pansexual," in the Neflix series She's Gotta Have It. David Lee/Netflix/Courtesy of Netflix hide caption

David Lee/Netflix/Courtesy of Netflix

DeWanda Wise plays Nola, a self-described "sex-positive, polyamorous, pansexual," in the Neflix series She's Gotta Have It.

David Lee/Netflix/Courtesy of Netflix

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

31 Years Later, Spike Lee Puts A New Spin On 'She's Gotta Have It': In a new 10-part Netflix series, Lee revisits his story of a young black artist who loves sex but isn't interested in a committed relationship.

'Godless' Creator Was Determined To Put His Own Spin On The Classic Western: Scott Frank packed his Netflix miniseries with train robberies and shootouts, but Godless isn't exactly a typical Western. For one thing, the town at the center of the story is run by women.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

31 Years Later, Spike Lee Puts A New Spin On 'She's Gotta Have It'

'Godless' Creator Was Determined To Put His Own Spin On The Classic Western

