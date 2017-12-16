Accessibility links

Not My Job: Katy Tur Of NBC News Gets Quizzed On Turducken The correspondent and anchor, known for her reporting from Donald Trump's presidential campaign, fields questions about the multi-poultry Thanksgiving delicacy.
Not My Job: Katy Tur Of NBC News Gets Quizzed On Turducken

NBC News correspondent Katy Tur speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune
When NBC News correspondent Katy Tur was a little girl, her parents pioneered aerial journalism. Flying over Los Angeles in a helicopter, they captured car chases, fires and shootouts – events which often horrified a public who hoped for the best but dared not look away. Maybe that's why Katy's bosses thought she'd be the perfect person to assign to cover the campaign of Donald Trump. Her new book Unbelievable chronicles her time on that beat.

Given her surname Tur, we gave her a quiz about Turducken – the Thanksgiving delicacy of a chicken, shoved into a duck, shoved into a turkey.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

