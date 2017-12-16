Panel Questions

MIKE PESCA, HOST:

And right now, guys, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Negin, this week, Amazon customers are complaining about Alexa, the company's virtual assistant. They say Alexa is what?

NEGIN FARSAD: Racist.

PESCA: No, I think the opposite - like, really up in arms about - she's not a fan of the patriarchy, let's put it that way.

FARSAD: Oh, she's a #MeToo?

PESCA: She's a lefty feminist, as it turns out.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

PESCA: After conservatives complained about the 12-inch-tall cylindrical gadget's politics, The Guardian newspaper interviewed Alexa - big get, as we say in journalism - and she answered, yes, I am a feminist, as is anyone who believes in bridging the inequality between men and women in society. She also asserted that black lives do matter and that Dennis Kucinich would have won if the corporate media told the truth.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: But Alexa, I was asking about traffic. I don't...

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: Now that we know that Alexa is a feminist, I want her and Siri to co-star in a reboot of "Thelma & Louise."

(SOUNDBITE OF VAMPIRE WEEKEND SONG, "M79")

