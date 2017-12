ENDLESS SUMMER OBITUARY With his 1966 documentary, "The Endless Summer," surfer-filmmaker Bruce Brown created one of the most iconic expressions of the joy of surfing. Brown died at the age of 80 last week.

With his 1966 documentary, "The Endless Summer," surfer-filmmaker Bruce Brown created one of the most iconic expressions of the joy of surfing. Brown died at the age of 80 last week.