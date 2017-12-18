Accessibility links
Eileen Fisher: Eileen Fisher In 1983, Eileen Fisher signed up for a fashion trade show with no experience, no garments, no patterns or sketches – nothing but a few ideas for a women's clothing line focused on simplicity. Within three weeks, she came up with 12 pieces, a logo, and a name: Eileen Fisher. Today, the Eileen Fisher brand is still known for its elegant and minimalist designs, but it has grown to more than 60 locations and makes over $300 million in annual revenue. PLUS for our postscript "How You Built That," how Louisiana butcher Charlie Munford is helping popularize wild boar meat.
NPR logo

Eileen Fisher: Eileen Fisher

Listen · 48:51
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561903886/561976007" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Eileen Fisher: Eileen Fisher

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Eileen Fisher: Eileen Fisher

Eileen Fisher: Eileen Fisher

Listen · 48:51
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561903886/561976007" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

In 1983, Eileen Fisher signed up for a fashion trade show with no experience, no garments, no patterns or sketches – nothing but a few ideas for a women's clothing line focused on simplicity. Within three weeks, she came up with 12 pieces, a logo, and a name: Eileen Fisher. Today, the Eileen Fisher brand is still known for its elegant and minimalist designs, but it has grown to more than 60 locations and makes over $300 million in annual revenue. PLUS for our postscript "How You Built That," how Louisiana butcher Charlie Munford is helping popularize wild boar meat.

Enlarge this image

Eileen Fisher, founder of Eileen Fisher. Marcus Marritt for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Marcus Marritt for NPR

Eileen Fisher, founder of Eileen Fisher.

Marcus Marritt for NPR