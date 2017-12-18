The 10 Best R&B Albums Of 2017

SZA, 'Ctrl'

No longer the wallflower at Top Dawg Entertainment, SZA shifts the conversation of R&B and reveals herself as the label's secret weapon with the long-awaited debut album Ctrl. A labor three years in the making and now a project earning her the most 2018 Grammy nominations of any woman, Ctrl's tracklist plays as if a collection of scattered diary entries ripe with confessionals. Years of relationship drama are delivered with honesty, anguish and a marred falsetto. String-laden production from Carter Lang, Frank Dukes and Cam O'bi helped bring SZA's stories to life with more direct, pop-leaning melodies than her previous releases.

With each track, SZA picks apart a new layer of insecurity. From "Broken Clocks," her self-deprecating struggle with balance and affinity for "dirty men," to "Garden (Say It Like Dat)," an ode to the sweet, crippling fear that comes with a new relationship, the 27-year-old shows the constructive power in lingering on the past. Undoubtedly the sleeper hit has proven to be "The Weekend," an idyllic ballad to the side-chick, which broke into Billboard's Hot 100 chart without any single promotion.

Most songs on the LP are strung together with a tidbit of wisdom from either SZA's mother or grandmother, two forces she's cited before as major influences in her life and creative process. Though the project is punctuated with these notes of black female empowerment, the official guest verses on the album are all from men. SZA enlists label mates Isaiah Rashad and Kendrick Lamar, plays a cat-and-mouse game with Travis Scott on the album's biggest single, "Love Galore," and sneeks in a far-too-short interlude from James Fauntleroy.

What truly sets Ctrl apart from the sea of glistening R&B releases this year was that SZA broke down details of relationships other artists often miss and exposed insecurities others can't — or won't — tap into. As a songwriter, SZA proves she can extract one strand of an emotional tapestry and dissect its every fiber. Basking in the beauty of uncertainty, Ctrl illustrates the mortal missteps that come with personal growth, proving to listeners, and to herself, that control does not exist. --Sidney Madden

