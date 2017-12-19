'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Rachel Brosnahan You might know actress Rachel Brosnahan from her supporting role on Netflix's House of Cards a few years back. Now she's back as the fast-talking 1950s housewife Midge Maisel on the new Amazon show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a TV comedy. She and Sam discuss what the show says about women, especially in light of the #MeToo movement, and much more. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.