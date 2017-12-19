Chance The Rapper And Jeremih Wish You A 'Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: Re-Wrapped.'

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih have teamed up for the second year in a row to drop a holiday-themed mixtape for the masses. After weeks of teasing fans online with the prospect of new music, Chance and Jeremih premiered Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: Re-Wrapped on Chicago's Power 92.3 earlier today.

Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: Re-Wrapped is an extended version of the tape the pair dropped last December with nine remastered versions of those tracks joined by 10 new tracks, including "Ms. Parker," "Let It Snow" and "Big Kid Again." The new songs bring with them features from comedian Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Chicago legend Common.

It's no surprise that after the premiere on Power 92.3, the rapper chose to drop the new music on SoundCloud, the streaming service that helped make him famous.

Enjoy the jukin' holiday cheer for all to hear.