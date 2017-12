Puerto Rico's Slow Recovery Puerto Rico's governor is officially ordering a recount of the death toll related to Hurricane Maria. This comes as federal officials visit the island to assess relief efforts.

Puerto Rico's Slow Recovery National Puerto Rico's Slow Recovery Puerto Rico's Slow Recovery Audio will be available later today. Puerto Rico's governor is officially ordering a recount of the death toll related to Hurricane Maria. This comes as federal officials visit the island to assess relief efforts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor