Taxes: What Was Promised And What Was Delivered We look at how the tax overhaul bill that was passed by Senate Republicans is different from what Republicans have promised over the past several years.

Taxes: What Was Promised And What Was Delivered Economy Taxes: What Was Promised And What Was Delivered Taxes: What Was Promised And What Was Delivered Audio will be available later today. We look at how the tax overhaul bill that was passed by Senate Republicans is different from what Republicans have promised over the past several years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor