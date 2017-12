Mexican Crime Reporter, Gumaro Perez Aguilando, Shot To Death Twelve journalists have been murdered in Mexico this year, the latest Tuesday while at his 6-year-old son's school Christmas pageant. We explore why Mexico is such a dangerous place for journalists.

