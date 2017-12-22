Accessibility links

Siddhartha Mukherjee: Can We Reimagine Our Approach To Treating Disease? When it comes to medicine, one rule of thinking has generally prevailed: Have disease, take pill, kill something. But physician Siddhartha Mukherjee says treatment should take a broader approach.
NPR logo

Siddhartha Mukherjee: Can We Reimagine Our Approach To Treating Disease?

Listen · 12:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/572568782/572668847" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Siddhartha Mukherjee: Can We Reimagine Our Approach To Treating Disease?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Siddhartha Mukherjee: Can We Reimagine Our Approach To Treating Disease?

Siddhartha Mukherjee: Can We Reimagine Our Approach To Treating Disease?

Listen · 12:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/572568782/572668847" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking Medicine.

About Siddhartha Mukherjee's TED Talk

When it comes to medicine, one rule of thinking has generally prevailed: Have disease, take pill, kill something. But physician Siddhartha Mukherjee says treatment should take a broader approach.

About Siddhartha Mukherjee

Siddhartha Mukherjee is a cancer physician and researcher, and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center.

He is also the best-selling author of many books, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer, The Laws of Medicine, and The Gene.

He collaborated with Ken Burns on a six-hour documentary for PBS based on The Emperor of All Maladies, updating the story with recent discoveries in oncology.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.