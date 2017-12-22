Accessibility links

Atul Gawande: Medicine Has Become A Team Sport — So How Do We Treat It Like One? Surgeon Atul Gawande says doctors used to know and do everything themselves — like craftsmen, or cowboys. But those days are over. He argues for creating systems where clinicians all work together.
NPR logo

Atul Gawande: Medicine Has Become A Team Sport — So How Do We Treat It Like One?

Listen · 13:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/572574300/572669623" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Atul Gawande: Medicine Has Become A Team Sport — So How Do We Treat It Like One?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Atul Gawande: Medicine Has Become A Team Sport — So How Do We Treat It Like One?

Atul Gawande: Medicine Has Become A Team Sport — So How Do We Treat It Like One?

Listen · 13:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/572574300/572669623" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking Medicine.

About Atul Gawande's TED Talk

Surgeon Atul Gawande says doctors used to know and do everything themselves — like craftsmen, or cowboys. But those days are over. He argues for creating systems where clinicians all work together.

About Atul Gawande

Atul Gawande is the author of several best-selling books, including Complications: A Surgeon's Notes on an Imperfect Science, Better: A Surgeon's Notes on Performance, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, and The Checklist Manifesto.

Gawande is a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and a professor at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health. He is also Executive Director of Ariadne Labs, a research center for public health innovations.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.