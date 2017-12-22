Accessibility links

Jocelyne Bloch: After An Injury, Can The Brain Heal Itself? Neurosurgeon Jocelyne Bloch and her colleague were studying brain samples of head trauma patients when they made an amazing discovery — brain cells with the ability to generate new cells.
Jocelyne Bloch: After An Injury, Can The Brain Heal Itself?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking Medicine.

About Jocelyne Bloch's TED Talk

About Jocelyne Bloch

Neurosurgeon Jocelyne Bloch is an expert in deep brain stimulation and brain repair for movement disorders.

With her colleague Jean François Brunet, she is pioneering the development of brain cell transplantation for stroke patients. She hopes that this therapy will be an option for patients suffering from neurological impairments.

She is in charge of the functional neurosurgery unit at the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) in Switzerland.

