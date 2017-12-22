Santa-Style Thief Calls The Cops On Himself

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. My kids wonder this all the time - is it really a good idea for Santa to come down the chimney? Like, wouldn't he get stuck? I respond that Santa is magic, kids, so it just works. Not so much for a would-be thief in Northern California who tried to break into a business by going down the chimney. And, yeah, he got stuck, and he had to call 911 for help. Police called the guy a, quote, "criminal Santa" who "does not have the same skills as the real deal." It's MORNING EDITION.

