Scientists Studied Clownfish Personalities

Scientists studied clownfish, finding some are bold and aggressive. They're adventurous and wander away from the school. Other clownfish lack personalities and stay in clusters and follow the crowd.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the drive to understand our world, scientists gave fish a personality test. They tested clownfish - the black and white and orange fish featured in "Finding Nemo" - and some really do have personalities. Maybe not exactly like in the animated feature. But some are bold and aggressive, adventurous. They wander away from the school. Other clownfish lack personalities. They stay in clusters of other fish, follow the crowd and generally do not talk at parties. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

