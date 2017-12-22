Remembering Sports Broadcaster Dick Enberg

The sports world is saying goodbye to one of its most beloved voices after play-by-play commentator Dick Enberg died Thursday at age 82.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Generations of Americans grew up knowing this voice.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DICK ENBERG: Third down to Kelly (ph), he throws, Brooks (ph) wide open. Kevin Ross makes the tackle.

MARTIN: Sportscaster Dick Enberg died yesterday at the age of 82 after a career that lasted half a century.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It goes back to 1965 when Enberg got a chance to work at a Los Angeles TV station. In the decades that followed, Dick Enberg called everything from Wimbledon to the World Series to the NCAA basketball finals to 10 different Super Bowls.

MARTIN: People knew his catchphrases.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ENBERG: That ball is drilled to deep left center field, and Myers will touch 'em all.

MARTIN: He'd say touch 'em all, all the bases. And when something astounding happened on the field...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ENBERG: There's a throw, and he is out of there. Oh, my.

INSKEEP: Oh, my, indeed. He kept working until last year, and as Dick Enberg stepped aside, he had a chance to address the crowd for his home team, the San Diego Padres.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ENBERG: And I promise I'm going to be alongside you fans on the curb when the San Diego Padres - no, the World Series champion San Diego Padres parade by.

INSKEEP: That's emblematic. He got to spend his life as a reporter but also as a fan.

(SOUNDBITE OF EL TEN ELEVEN'S "SETTLING WITH POWER")

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.