Weekly Wrap: "They're Not Done." NPR reporter Camila Domonoske (@camilareads) and Lauren Ober (@OberandOut), host of WAMU's The Big Listen, join Sam to talk about the week that was. With the holiday weekend upon us, the GOP got their tax bill but the future of CHIP and DACA is unclear — plus a call to a politically divided couple in Connecticut and a very special edition of the best things that happened to our listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.