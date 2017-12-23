Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roxanne, President Trump nominated Matthew Petersen to a lifetime appointment on a federal district court. But he was forced to withdraw after he failed to answer questions about what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: This clearly was my favorite thing from the entire week. He could not answer a single question about the law.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

ROBERTS: It was so...

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: It was...

(APPLAUSE)

ROBERTS: ...A virtuoso performance of incompetence...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yes, it...

ROBERTS: ...On a level I have never seen.

SAGAL: It was gripping. Let's share some of it with you. It was a confirmation hearing for these five nominees. And Republican Senator John Kennedy, in what clearly was an attempt to finally get some name recognition...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Asked this guy Matt Petersen the basic questions about federal law - like, have you ever conducted a trial? Like - here. You can listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN NEELY KENNEDY: Have you ever tried a jury trial?

MATTHEW PETERSEN: I have not.

KENNEDY: Civil?

PETERSEN: No.

KENNEDY: Criminal?

PETERSEN: No.

KENNEDY: Bench?

PETERSEN: No.

KENNEDY: State or federal court?

PETERSEN: I have not.

SAGAL: OK. So...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So he's fresh-faced. He's not going to go in there with, like, you know, opinion set in stone. He's going to be flexible. That's cool.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And, apparently, he figures out the senator only has five minutes. So he did what everybody who has not studied for a test does.

ROBERTS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: He just repeated the question back.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KENNEDY: When's the last time you read the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure?

PETERSEN: The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure? I, you know...

KENNEDY: When's the last time you read the Federal Rules Of Evidence?

(LAUGHTER)

PETERSEN: The Federal Rules Of Evidence all the way through? With...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah. It goes on.

ALONZO BODDEN: He actually - like, you'd know more about the law watching an episode of "Law And Order..."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

ROBERTS: That's...

BODDEN: ...Than he knows.

PETER GROSZ: I think if you've done a - if you sang a cover of "I Fought The Law (And The Law Won)..."

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: ...You'd know about the law - than that guy.

(APPLAUSE)

ROBERTS: The thing that's so shocking is that these are lifetime appointments. I mean, it was like - I thought, can he spell law?

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: I was stunned.

GROSZ: Can I spell law - the whole word?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HERE COMES THE JUDGE")

SHORTY LONG: (Singing) Here comes the judge. Here comes the judge.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists lie to you in just three moves. It's our chess-themed Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.