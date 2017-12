The Fight To Save Yazidis Captured By ISIS Though ISIS is mostly defeated in Iraq and Syria, many Yazidi women the militants kidnapped are still missing. Despite the dangerous work, one man is trying to find and rescue those seeking help.

